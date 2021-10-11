Biden Regime to Give Millions to Taliban for Nothing in Return

















After the Pentagon’s incompetent generals spent 20 years losing the Afghanistan War, killing Americans, wasting trillions, and leaving behind $83 billion in equipment, Marxist Biden and his cabal will give the Taliban millions in aid.

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to the Taliban government. A percentage will go to them directly that will undoubtedly be used for terrorism.

In mid-September, the terrorist Taliban said the US should have some heart and give them ‘humanitarian’ aid. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime’s acting foreign minister, said during a press conference at the time that the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty. Days later, the US said they’d send millions.

This is as the Taliban is slaughtering Americans and allies.

It’s now definite. The US will give them millions.

Why doesn’t the US tell them to sell some of the equipment we left behind? The US could also make a deal for getting some of the Americans out, but noooo. We are getting nothing in return for our tax dollars.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August, Newsmax reported.

The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

