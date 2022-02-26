Negotiations Dead! Zelensky Tells Sleepy Joe “I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride!”

Ukraine has rejected negotiations with Russia. The Kremlin said the fighting will continue in full force. Russians will allegedly only negotiate after Ukrainians give up all their arms and the leadership steps down [so Russia can install a puppet]. If true, that’s insane.

Other reports say Putin refused to negotiate. A Zelensky adviser said, “Negotiations were rejected because the conditions were unacceptable.”

The US didn’t want any negotiations, and Sleepy Joe wants us all to pray. No doubt, there will be nice memorials with candles and photos of the many dead when all is said and done.

“Kremlin says Russia ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials following the invasion,” The Associated Press reported in a one-sentence story. Belarus officials are the dirtbags who aided Russia in the invasion.

“I would like to address the president of Russia once again … let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video yesterday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day that his nation was prepared to negotiate with Ukraine.

“We are ready for negotiations. At any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to the call of our president, stop resisting and lay down their arms. No one is going to attack them, no one is going to oppress them, let them return to their families,” he said.

“I NEED AMMUNITION, NOT A RIDE!”

“I need ammunition, NOT a ride!” Zelensky blasted [Sleepy Joe] Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv. [Sleepy Joe loves to flee]

This was according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

He also said, “I might be killed but I can’t abandon my people when our country is going thru darkest hour.”

Invading Russian forces closed in on Kyiv on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases. There was vicious street fighting.

Russians have missiles poised on warships in the Black Sea.

A second Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles south of Kyiv, according to two American officials.

Russian forces are handing out gas masks to its troops in Donbas. https://t.co/Q42Q8cTHY4 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 26, 2022

Related