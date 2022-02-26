Ukrainian Soldier’s Cheery Viral Message for Invading Russians

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty. ~ President John F. Kennedy

An unnamed Ukrainian soldier is very chipper as he delivers his message to the invading Russians below showing off his rifle as he speaks. Many Ukrainians, in general, appear to be fearless and self-sacrificing when it comes to their country. A lot has been made of the fact that they’ve only been independent since 1991, but the people love their country more than some Americans seem to love theirs. Hopefully, I am underestimating Americans who seem to want communism to take over but one has to wonder how much people have to hate a country to allow it. Would they die for America?

It’s hard not to appreciate this soldier’s cheery message on behalf of a country he’s obviously willing to die for!

And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country. My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man. ~ President John F. Kennedy

THE MESSAGE

“I’ll record this in Russian to make it be f***ing clearer,” says the soldier to the camera.

“Well guys, what’s up? What, is the Ukrainian night quiet? As the great Ukrainian writer Gogol said? Is everything good with you kids? Do you like our Bayraktars?” he said, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle made by Turkey.

“What do you think — what’s flying above you right now? What do you think — what is rustling in the bushes, my guys? What thoughts do you have about that?” he said, smiling.

“What the f*** could it be? Dudes, you are f***ed!” he added.

“You’ve stopped for now. We’re fine. We’re pulling up our reserves. We have aviation and we have tanks! We’ve got everything! Your ass is ours, fellows!” he continues.

“How about this… why don’t you f***ing surrender while you still have that chance? Many of yours have already chosen that path, it’s not that bad, really,” says the soldier.

“It may be a mistake, but we treat prisoners of war fairly well. So you are stuck right now, and soon we’ll start kicking your ass! And we’ll start doing it right now!” he says.

“Therefore, use your last chance!” the soldier concludes.

Watch:

If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth. And this idea that government is beholden to the people, that it has no other source of power except to sovereign people, is still the newest and most unique idea in all the long history of man’s relation to man. This is the issue of this election. Whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American Revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capital can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves. ~ President Ronald Reagan

