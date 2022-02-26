10% for The Big Guy! Biden Wants Billions for US Bureaucrats to Help Ukraine

ANOTHER GLOBALIST WAR FOR AMERICA

In addition to the $702 million already committed to Ukraine over the last year as well as a previous $1 billion loan, the Biden White House just asked Congress for $6.4 BILLION to finance the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Most goes for government agencies to continue the grand job [irony] they’re doing, and lesser amounts for refugee assistance, food, security. The war machine is alive and well.

BILLIONS FOR THE US BUREAUCRACY, 10% FOR THE BIG GUY

$3.5 BILLION of the requested funds will be allocated to the Department of Defense’s response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. $2.9 billion would be for security, humanitarian aid, economic stabilization, and regional efforts to combat alleged Russian cyberattacks, the AP reports.

Ukrainians don’t need us and are looking to Israel for help. They might mediate a cease fire that the US doesn’t want.

Basically, Biden wants the money for our wasteful bureaucracy.

The largest portions of money would be for the Defense and State departments and for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which distributes civilian foreign aid. Smaller amounts would be for the Treasury and Commerce departments, whose chief roles in the Ukraine crisis will be to apply sanctions against Russia, its financial institutions and state-owned businesses, and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

Rep. Chris Coons, chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that controls foreign aid and State Department expenditures, had “an initial guess” that Biden would ask for $10 billion. Don’t worry, it’s coming.

And 10% for The Big Guy?

How much will help Ukrainians? Probably a small portion of the $2.9 billion allocations. The rest will end up feathering the nests of the far-left agencies.

The US is currently $30 trillion in debt that we can’t pay off. It’s very serious, as Elon Musk has said.

A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon, you’re talking a lot of money!

Tucker makes a good point here:

The invasion of Ukraine is a humiliating defeat for Joe Biden. He is quickly draining the reservoir of American credibility and power that has accumulated over centuries of wise decision making. pic.twitter.com/xEW0LENXJL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 26, 2022

