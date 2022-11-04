Neil Oliver on the Return of the NWO Perps

Neil Oliver at GB News gives another memorable rundown of pandemic memory-holing and amnesty for the NWO perpetrators.

As Rishi Sunak was installed, Neil Oliver asked, Why should we put up with the pain predicted in our future by the same people who made it inevitable?… And How quickly do they think we forget what only just happened?

To paraphrase Neil, he said our political class locked us down for two years, stuck us with ten years of bad energy policy, conjured up money they used to spray the walls and pour down the holes, and spent gazillions on masks and vaccines that didn’t work as advertised; they are out again. All people reading from the same script are back again.

Across the pond, as Biden oversees the nation’s oil and gas supplies, he never has to take back his nonsense about safe and effective vaccines. Diesel supplies are at their lowest, and prices are soaring.

The same people who did this to us want a second chance. How quickly do they think we forget?

🚨 Part one: Neil Oliver: I have two questions this week. Question one: Why should we put up with the pain predicted in our future by the same people who made it inevitable? And question two: How quickly do they think we forget what only just happened?

COP27 is stuffed with conferences about how to destroy farming around the world from the same deranged ideologues. They are unelected, unaccountable deranged billionaires who plan suicidal policies by the few to benefit the few. They are memory-holing and are now pretending they never said vaccines would protect us from Covid.

🚨 Part two: We are expected to forget that those promising to fix the disaster are the same people that caused the disaster, says Neil Oliver.

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYYAod pic.twitter.com/hSNW6g4mHj — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 29, 2022

Adverse effects are ignored. We will see memory-holing here.

Look at the NoKo-level propaganda:

As we have Amnesty rammed down our throats, just like the pandemic was, let’s remember every single facet of society that was mobilised to crush the human spirit in an attempt to coerce us into an untested genetic experiment. I start with @KaiserChiefs #CrimesAgainstHumanity pic.twitter.com/vp3JbIZ0g0 — IronMan (@IronMan96816599) November 4, 2022

The lies and the memory-holing:

The list of excess deaths above the 2016-2019 Average:

Spain +37%

Cyprus +33%

Greece +31%

Portugal +28.8%

Switzerland +25.9%

Italy +24.9%

Austria +17.5%

Slovenia +16.5%

Ireland +16.3%

Germany +15.2%

Norway +14.8%

Netherlands +14.7%

Croatia +14.6%

France +14.1%

Estonia +12.3%

Luxemburg +11%

Denmark +10.3%

Latvia -0.5%

