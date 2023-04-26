Neil Oliver: We’re Actually Losing Democracy

M Dowling
33

Neil Oliver lays it all out. We are losing our freedoms and democracy. The West is in the hands of criminals. This is an important summary. You don’t have to agree with every word, but everyone should find some truth in it.

“All manner of freedoms are being eroded. The simple freedom to jump in the car and go where we want looks set to be made a thing of the past,” he said.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Oliver is a great no nonsense speaker.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

And Americans and Brits used to laugh while the criminals split up the wealth of Russia, but the laughter is dying. Take the US: run by the “Biden Crime Family” (or is it the Obama/ Pelosi/ Schumer Crime family) and the simple pleasures of life are eroding way, and pension funds looted to fraud wasting schemes in honor of the God of Green be it greed, or make believe environmental issues, while corporate oligarchs like big pharma plunder lives.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
2 hours ago

We are losing our Freedoms because of Democracy. In a Democracy there are eventually no Freedoms because the Majority on every Issue has the only Say. Eventually, all freedoms become compromised.

In a Constitutional Republic the Constitution is a Strong Firewall against the abuse of the Minorities and Minority ideas. In a proper Constitutional Republic it takes a super-majority to limit rights and Inalienable rights are never in Question.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago
Reply to  GuvGeek

The use of the word democracy as what we are losing is inappropriate, since we are not one. The pursuit of democracy to the left and globalists is really a pursuit of government domination with an apparent but not real majority. Democracy is just a convenient word they use to give their evil goals a lofty name.

