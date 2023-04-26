Neil Oliver: We’re Actually Losing Democracy

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
Oliver is a great no nonsense speaker.
And Americans and Brits used to laugh while the criminals split up the wealth of Russia, but the laughter is dying. Take the US: run by the “Biden Crime Family” (or is it the Obama/ Pelosi/ Schumer Crime family) and the simple pleasures of life are eroding way, and pension funds looted to fraud wasting schemes in honor of the God of Green be it greed, or make believe environmental issues, while corporate oligarchs like big pharma plunder lives.
We are losing our Freedoms because of Democracy. In a Democracy there are eventually no Freedoms because the Majority on every Issue has the only Say. Eventually, all freedoms become compromised.
In a Constitutional Republic the Constitution is a Strong Firewall against the abuse of the Minorities and Minority ideas. In a proper Constitutional Republic it takes a super-majority to limit rights and Inalienable rights are never in Question.
The use of the word democracy as what we are losing is inappropriate, since we are not one. The pursuit of democracy to the left and globalists is really a pursuit of government domination with an apparent but not real majority. Democracy is just a convenient word they use to give their evil goals a lofty name.