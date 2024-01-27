Nero Joe Won’t Let Secret Service Agents Wear Red Ties

M Dowling
According to Bongino, His sources told him about a memo that banned Secret Service agents from wearing a red tie.

According to Bongino, the members are “pissed.”

Bongino said the decision came after D.C. Secret Service Management observed Secret Service Agents wearing red ties during former President Trump’s speech. Trump was also wearing a red tie.

In fairness, Nero Joe might not know. Who knows what he knows.

The management is probably a DEI hire.

Go to 05:41:


Tommy Payne
Tommy Payne
5 minutes ago

Here is the biden admin on a roll. What a bunch of petty, little people in powerful positions.

