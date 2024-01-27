This Is What Never Nikki Says About a Fake Allegation Against DJT

Nikki Haley outdid herself with a tweet after the absurd E. Jean Carroll verdict. Everyone knows the Carroll case and the award are absurd – everyone. Yet, Nikki Haley decided to join the Democrats and torch Donald Trump with it while offering nothing constructive.

Her tweet is very representative of her character:

“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee, and we’re talking about $83 million in damages,” Haley wrote in a post on X shortly after the verdict was announced.

“America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” she added.

Haley is lying. Donald Trump refused the RNC’s offer to make him the presumptive nominee and said he wanted to do it “the old-fashioned way.”

This is what Nikki says after the nutter E. Jean weaponized the Justice System.

In other words, Nikki backs up women making false sexual allegations against men. It’s disgusting. She won’t speak out against an obvious political ploy.

The New York law governing the statute of limitations in rapes was changed so the opposition could pay E. Jean to file suit (Reid Hoffman funded her).

As a Sentinel commenter wrote:

“The red flag set up to get Trump was this……..The Adult Survivors Act creates a special one-year look-back window to allow survivors whose case or claim expired outside the statute of limitations and who were 18 or older when they were sexually assaulted in New York State to file a lawsuit against the person who harmed them and/or the negligent institution.

“The one-year window will begin on November 24, 2022, and will allow survivors to sue, even if they were already outside of the civil statute of limitations.”

Other comments to her X post:

As the Redheaded Libertarian wrote on X, “We’re talking about gross malfeasance and excessive fines by a weaponized justice system against a private citizen, Nikki.”

“We’re talking about weaponizing the Judicial system against political opponents… But you’re too busy rolling in your military-industrial complex money to understand that. Drop out,” Tim Young wrote on X.

Drew Hernandez X’d, “Aren’t you the one that allegedly had an affair with two dudes?”

“Nikki, this post is pathetic,” said Gunther Eagleman.

What is Hailey’s plan? What is her record of success? Four years as a mediocre bureaucrat? That’s it. She is not qualified.

We know her plan for free speech on the Internet. She wants every anonymous person to register with the government.

What Trump supporter would vote for her? She’s in this as a spoiler.

