Nets Ban Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving & ESPN calls for him to be CANCELED

















Nets phenome Kyrie Irving hasn’t been able to play home games because of New York’s vaccination laws and he won’t get vaccinated. He has been able to play at away games since the Nets hadn’t banned the unvaccinated. He was allowed to practice in New York, but not play, which shows how absurd these laws are.

That’s about to change.

JUST IN – NBA’s Kyrie Irving “will not play or practice” with the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated against #COVID19, GM Sean Marks announced. pic.twitter.com/wkgg3o2gC3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 12, 2021

The Nets just banned him from playing and practicing. The Left can’t have a black man resist. The pushback scares Democrats who are making slavery great again.

Our feeling is Democrats are scared and they don’t want his viewpoint, and that of Southwest Air employees, to take hold because for them it’s all about control.

In the end, this is likely about a worldwide movement — The Great Reset. Both Joe Biden and John Kerry have declared they are a part of it. Biden’s Build Back Better slogan is that of the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset movement.

The Left wants this young, talented man CANCELED! [GO TO A FREE STATE KYRIE!] Watch the ESPN host:

“The Brooklyn Nets need to get rid of Kyrie Irving. He got to go!” —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/hdFSTUI5jW — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2021

The very awful Joy Ann Reid is selling out Kyrie.

Is this young man seriously willing to give up his dream over conspiracy theories? Ugh… https://t.co/x89sKfzL6w — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 12, 2021

