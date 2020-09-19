New 2020 Dem rallying cry, “Burn It Down!”

In the aftermath of RBG’s death, Democrats have a new 2020 slogan – ‘burn it all down!’ They are screaming it on the pages of social media, and Twitter and FB are leaving those threats up.

Regardless, we MUST appoint a new justice and do it quickly.

THIS IS WHY

As Senator Ted Cruz explained on ‘Hannity’ last night, if we don’t have a 5-4 court by election day, the Democrats, who have already committed to not accepting a Trump win, will end up with a constitutional crisis. A 4-4 court can’t decide anything.

It can be done. Ted Cruz said in a tweet: Important history: “19 times between 1796 & 1968 presidents have sought to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in a presidential-election year while their party controlled the Senate. 10 of those nominations came before the election; 9 of the 10 were successful.”

Democrats have already started to lose it. As we mentioned in a prior post, before offering any condolences, Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Suddenly, he cares about the American people, or is it just some people?

In 2015, Schumer said the Supreme Court has appointed 17 justices in presidential election years, Senate, do your job, and we should listen to that advice.

Ironically, it was Democrat Harry Reid who ended the filibuster and it was Chuck Schumer who encouraged him to do it. Reid was warned not to do it at the time.

Even more ironic, it was then-senator Barack Obama who pushed an unprecedented filibuster against now-Justice Alito in an election year.

THE REVOLUTION BEGINS

From a writer:

May her memory be a revolution. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) September 18, 2020

Maxine Waters ordered Senate Democrats to not back down and keep the Republicans from appointing a Supreme Court Justice. Democrats are in the minority in the Senate so they have to let all hell break loose and terrify the Republicans whose seats are in jeopardy. It’s the only way they can live up to her command.

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020

Next up is a liberal/leftist woman who screams, curses at the top of her lungs WHILE DRIVING A CAR. She is angry with Ruth for not making it to 2021.

Another “sane” reaction to RBG’s death 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGt3fq6Mx8 — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

The Burn It Down Contingent

Crazy Reza says they’ll burn the thing down, which is what they have been doing. Trump’s at 53% on Rasmussen daily tracking polls!

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

This is from Mr. Ethics of the WI Journal:

Fucking A, Ed. If you can’t shut it down, burn it down. https://t.co/sZCyYxowGk — Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) September 19, 2020

Poly Sci Prof at Waterloo U:

This guy’s a chemist:



This guy sells books, they’ll go up fairly quickly:

Fuck no. Burn it all down. https://t.co/hsjqeVLgBn — Aaron’s Book Is Now Available! (@DaddyFiles) September 19, 2020

Even Democrat cats want to burn it down:

We must burn it down pic.twitter.com/zoH1LA3yD1 — AssCat (@theasscat) September 19, 2020

COMPARE:

Don’t forget tonight. The next time you see one of these stories below, just think back to the scores and scores of these “burn it down and riot over #RBG” buffoons. pic.twitter.com/r58Yj4XqSI — Compare The Media (@comparethemedia) September 19, 2020