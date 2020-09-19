Only one person heard RBG’s dying wish, no proof yet!

The photo is Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara and the only person who heard her “dying wish”. She is a lawyer and abortion rights activist who has publicly warned progressives that SCOTUS is trying to take away abortion rights.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told her, according to NPR, which first reported the justice’s death.

Has anyone seen this document and is it signed? Did anyone else besides Ms. Spera witness this? So far, the answer is ‘no’ to all those questions. It also doesn’t sound like RBG to interfere in the Court.

For now, until we see proof, it’s fake news. Does anyone in the media think the evidence is important any longer?

