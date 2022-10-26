New Ad for Dem: Vote Josh, He’s Not As Bad as John Fetterman

Vote for Democrat Josh Shapiro because he’s not as bad as John Fetterman. Seriously, that’s an ad by RINO Karl Rove’s PAC. Rove won’t go away. He’s the proverbial bad penny.

American Crossroads, a Republican Super PAC started by Karl Rove, the TV whiteboard guy, is running ads to get Democrat Josh Shapiro elected governor.

Republican Doug Mastriano, who is behind by 10 points, is too extreme for RINO Rove.

The ad they’re running trashes Fetterman to make Shapiro look good. Interesting approach. Shapiro’s not bad like most Democrats.

In case you’re confused, John Fetterman is running for the Senate and is a nut. Shapiro is running for governor and is fairly extreme left. RINO ROVE likes him better than a real Republican, Doug Mastriano.

Here’s an ad being run in Pennsylvania. It is designed to pump up Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro by making him look less appealing compared to John Fetterman. It was paid for by American Crossroads, a Republican Super PAC. pic.twitter.com/PWGBvk8SjE — Jeff “The Prophet Jeffiziah” Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) October 24, 2022

America First Report writes: RINO sleazeball Karl Rove and his American Crossroads Super PAC are going after Mastriano. It started over the weekend when Rove went on with Fox News host Shannon Bream to say Mastriano was “extreme.”

We all know Rove is a BS artist.

Karl Rove PAC playing those Oz – Shapiro ads on radio in Philly area now too A complete snake — Good Night Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2022

Related