The Latest on the Ukraine War

In the clip below, Col. Macgregor updates Americans on the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war. He discusses the Ukrainian officials who were recently forced to resign. They are even too corrupt for Ukraine. They were allegedly buying mansions and luxury cars and spending on expensive vacations.

He discussed some changes in the attitude toward the war. The US is pushing allies to escalate.

The retired colonel said the US has lied about the Ukraine War for months, and the truth is coming out. The US is also lying about Ukrainian casualties, he said. In private, he said the Europeans feel this is dangerous, and they wonder how far we are going with this.

He explains “hybrid war.” Russia’s Foreign Minister said the West is planning traditional warfare against Russia – forget this idea of hybrid war. It’s fiction.

Col. Macgregor doesn’t think the West knows what war means anymore.

Macgregor said Ukrainian reports are not believable when it comes to Russia. Theyw on’t admit far more Ukrainians are dying than Russians.

Judge Napolitano asked when the West will come to the realization that this is a losing fight and we have to fight the mission.

Macgregor said he is hearing distrubing reports that even if Ukrainians fall back to Poland, we will fight an endless war. He called President Duda of Poland “crazy.” According to polls, the Polish population wants a negotiated agreement with Russia. The EU public wants the same.

Europe doesn’t yet care about the loss of energy because climate change is a religion. “It’s quite strange,” Macgregor says.

There is much more in the clip.

Watch:

