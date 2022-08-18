Tribute to the Punked Potato, Brian Stelter

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Brian Stelter, affectionately known as the Potato, was fired from CNN yesterday, and his show Reliable Sources was dumped. If the show was anything, it was unreliable.

It’s the end of an era. And Abe Lincoln Cheney is gone too. This is the best week in a long time.

The entire CNN network is a pathetic joke. The only way they save CNN is to fire almost everyone who has been on camera. MSNBC is also evil. Cable News has lost its mojo. It’s going down. All their listeners are elderly or nearly elderly.

People were dunking on him, and normally we’d say don’t rejoice in anyone’s misery. However, nothing bad ever happens to lefties. They are always saved by someone with money.

Tater was vicious. He tried to get people fired, Tucker for one, and attempted to destroy Fox. His attacks on Donald Trump, without evidence, were non-stop.

The Founder of the right-leaning satire site Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, made him a job offer already.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
13 seconds ago

I hate to I admit I rejoiced that Liz lost. I is not nine to rejoice in another’s misery.
(But it sure seems like fun!)

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz