Tribute to the Punked Potato, Brian Stelter

Brian Stelter, affectionately known as the Potato, was fired from CNN yesterday, and his show Reliable Sources was dumped. If the show was anything, it was unreliable.

It’s the end of an era. And Abe Lincoln Cheney is gone too. This is the best week in a long time.

A tribute to Brian Stelter’s horrible career at CNN (🎥 @Banned_Bill) pic.twitter.com/mAfeK1FLHX — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 18, 2022

The entire CNN network is a pathetic joke. The only way they save CNN is to fire almost everyone who has been on camera. MSNBC is also evil. Cable News has lost its mojo. It’s going down. All their listeners are elderly or nearly elderly.

I look forward to recognizing Brian Stelter as he runs up to my car at a red light to try and wash my windshield hoping I’ll give him some cash https://t.co/1SK0WhEQlY — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2022

Another clown goes down. Whoever replaces Brian Stelter is gonna have some big shoes to fill. pic.twitter.com/SoAfSoIYVv — Maze (@mazemoore) August 18, 2022

People were dunking on him, and normally we’d say don’t rejoice in anyone’s misery. However, nothing bad ever happens to lefties. They are always saved by someone with money.

Tater was vicious. He tried to get people fired, Tucker for one, and attempted to destroy Fox. His attacks on Donald Trump, without evidence, were non-stop.

The Founder of the right-leaning satire site Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, made him a job offer already.

Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee? We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you’re interested! — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 18, 2022

