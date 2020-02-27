Reports of Philip Haney’s death by his own hand were premature

Former Department of Homeland Security official Philip Haney wasn’t necessarily a suicide and the FBI has been brought into the case. The Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that initial reports suggesting he died by suicide were “misinformation.” Suicide is not ruled out, however.

Haney, 66, became a whistleblower on his own agency during the Obama administration. He was found deceased in his vehicle on Friday at a park-and-ride area less than three miles from where he was living. It was about 40 miles east of Sacramento, California.

His friends said he was happy and had warned them he might be murdered. This is not a fact, just conjecture.

According to Fox News, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in its initial press release on Haney’s death that he “appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.” A “firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle.” That suggested suicide.

Other ‘news’ outlets came right and said it was suicide — before the police even removed his body from the scene.

In a new press release issued Wednesday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be a suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate.”

The release from Wednesday reiterated that the investigation into Mr. Haney’s death is active and ongoing. The sheriff’s office has reached out to the FBI to assist in processing evidence. They scheduled an autopsy to be conducted by forensic pathologists from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The following clips are not news, just opinion, but we think it’s good food for thought.

Educating Liberals — a responsible Twitter influencer — put this clip together:

Glenn Beck knew him and said there is no way he killed himself:

whistleblower Philip Haney found dead of single self inflicted gunshot.

THIS IS A LIE. I KNOW HIM –

THERE IS – N O. W A Y – HE KILLED HIMSELF. I WILL BELIEVE EPSTEIN WAS KILLED BY A TEAM OF CUTOUT PAPER DOLLS BEFORE THIS. Tomorrow Radio #blazetv https://t.co/Mo7adFA1ty — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 24, 2020