New Emails: CDC & Big Tech Colluded to Control COV/Vax Narrative

New emails reveal collusion between Big Tech and the CDC, government officials to suppress opposition and silence dissent. The emails can be read below.

As an aside, we have examples of government-education collusion demonizing parents who complain about CRT. In fact, corporations are colluding on any number of issues to control the masses. This regime is corrupt and the relationship between corporate and the government better change or Americans will be victims of fascism.

“Emails between CDC and Facebook, obtained on behalf of @ICANdecide, show CDC guiding FB’s messaging,” Siri tweeted. “For example, CDC tells FB the ‘focused messaging for the next week’ includes ‘Rethink travel, gather virtually, wear a mask’ followed by patriotic slogans.”

Messages obtained include:

The emails encourage holiday propaganda messages: “Messages of duty, e.g., ‘For your family, for you country,’ seem to be most resonate (sic) to youg individuals and men. A summary of behavioral insights for comms is attached.”

There were directives on masks, gatherings and so on.

You are also told to consult CDC with questions.

THE FRAUD

Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary told Fox Business during an interview on Tuesday that the CDC has been “using science as political propaganda.” This wasn’t directly related to the emails but it’s more corruption by the CDC and it’s all the more believable as the CDC’s sins become known.

“It really is offensive. It should be offensive to anybody who believes in science, including our nation’s physicians. This is using science as political propaganda. The absolute worst studies that were done during the pandemic came out of the CDC.

“The Maricopa mask study, so deeply flawed. The number of schools in the study didn’t even match the number of schools in the geographic area they said they were studying.

“The ignoring of natural immunity was based on two highly-flawed CDC studies, and yet they parrot these studies again and again, and much of the media just reports it out. If you look at most of the misguidance that we’ve gotten, it has been based on flawed science, with a lot of the community complicit in what they’re putting out.”

Dr. Makary said, “basically, what they’ve been doing is saying we’ve made our decision, now let’s go find some data to support it.”

