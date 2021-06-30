New emails show Biden team tried to silence Donald Trump in 2020

CNN reported a new batch of emails from the totalitarian Biden team before the election of 2020. This isn’t a surprise. We knew it at the time. Biden’s fascist campaign threatened Fox if they ran a Trump ad.

The Biden campaign objected to a video of Donald Trump Jr. claiming Democrats planned to use “millions of fraudulent ballots” to cheat in the election. Don Jr called on “able-bodied” people to join an election security “army” for his father. He wanted people to volunteer at the polls.

One campaign email said: The fact that this video is still on your platform — and is being used to recruit some sort of, and I quote, ‘army for Trump’s election security effort’ — is astounding. It is impossible to reconcile this with any of the policies regarding voting and voter suppression that Facebook has released over the past 3 years and emphasized to us privately in several dozen conversations.

This is after Biden, the Democrats-at-large, and the media spent four years calling Donald Trump an illegitimate president.

Facebook left it up and fact-checked it.

Another email said: “The Trump Campaign has received the message that they may put videos on your platform saying that millions of fraudulent votes will be used to steal the election. And the solution to that is for ‘able-bodied people’ to enlist in an ‘army.’ So, their shrieks of fraud compound and their calls to ‘enlist’ multiply. Good gracious, I struggle to believe that is the precedent you are intending to set.”