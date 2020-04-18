New evidence proves Coronavirus isn’t as deadly as thought

A new study shows that coronavirus isn’t as deadly as originally thought, The Wall Street Journal reports.

We made a lot of decisions based on lies and misinformation out of China and the World Health Organization, the WHO.

As we know, the models were not only way off, they caused great harm in policy decisionmaking.

THE STUDY

“The Covid-19 shutdowns have been based on the premise that the disease would kill more than two million Americans absent drastic actions to slow its spread. That model assumed case fatality rates—the share of infected people who die from the disease—of 1% to 3%. The World Health Organization’s estimated case-fatality rate was 3.4%,” the report states.

We never had the most important figure – the denominator — which is why none of those figures could ever have been right. We don’t know how many have or had the disease and may never know since many don’t have symptoms.

“A preliminary study by a Stanford team, released Friday, bears out the skeptics view. They conducted a seroprevalence study of Santa Clara County, Calif., on April 3 and 4. They studied a representative sample of 3,300 residents to test for the presence of antibodies in their blood that would show if they had previously been infected with the novel coronavirus.”

“The researchers found that the percentage of infections was indeed vastly larger than the roughly 1,000 known positive cases in the county at the time of the study. The preliminary results—the research will now undergo peer review—show that between 2.5% and 4.2% of county residents are estimated to have antibodies against the virus. That translates into 48,000 to 81,000 infections, 50 to 85 times as high as the number of known cases.”

Great news! The denominator is much larger than the best guesstimates.

The authors estimate that in Santa Clara County the true infection fatality rate is somewhere in the range of 0.12% to 0.2%—far closer to seasonal influenza than to the original, case-based estimates.

In the end, numbers could be in line with the flu.

“Similar proportions of infections to cases are now being discovered around the world: 30 times in Robbio, Italy; 10 times in Iceland; 14 times in Gangelt, Germany; 27 times in Denmark. Germany and Denmark are now leading Europe in reopening their economies in the coming week. Sweden, concerned all along with the accuracy of early assumptions, never closed down its economy.”

COVID-19 is far more contagious and more dangerous, but it’s not going to be as destructive as originally thought.

Was it worth risking livelihoods and businesses? The models were terrible and with the knowledge currently available, they won’t get better. WHO was worthlessly in the tank for China and China contaminated the world. We need to do something about China and we must get them out of our supply chains. They are the Red Menace.

Just so you know, both Sweden and Brazil did not close down their economies and their numbers are lower percentage-wise than key Western states.

Some say Nancy Pelosi knew and saw this as a way to destroy the Trump economy.

If you listen CLOSELY, you will hear her start saying "What is on the horizon" #WuhanVirus & changes it to "What is out in other places".

This BITCH wanted the virus to spread enough to damage the Economy in hopes to damage Trump.#Failed #TRUMPWINSAGAINpic.twitter.com/1sc3ImGZLz — Roya(Trump2020) رویا (@ZibaLady1) April 18, 2020