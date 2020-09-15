Sheriff shown helping wounded partner as she bleeds out! Back the blue!

A manhunt continues for the shooter of two sheriff’s deputies in Compton. Both were shot multiple times and in the face. The 31-year-old female officer, the mother to a six-year-old, was shot in the jaw. The 24-year-old male officer, engaged to be married, was shot in the forehead. Both are expected to live but with life-altering injuries.

This is why you back the blue.

A newly-released video shows the two officers after they had both been shot in the face, with the female officer putting a tourniquet on the male officer even though she was bleeding out:

Compton, CA-

New footage released captures moments after two #LASD deputies were shot. The female maintains her composure and assists her partner waiting for help to arrive. She was shot through the jaw and managed to apply a tourniquet to his arm. The shooter is still at large. pic.twitter.com/ed74dbbtZH — MiamiNewsStringer (@305NewsStringer) September 14, 2020

THE STORY

Two sheriff’s deputies were critically injured this weekend by a shooter who tried to assassinate them in cold blood.

Footage shows a man on foot walk up to their vehicle, aim a handgun at the passenger side window and fire off multiple rounds before running away on foot.

Shortly after the shooting, the female deputy can be seen on surveillance video struggling to place a tourniquet on her partner even as she herself is bleeding from gunshot wounds.

“She helped the other wounded deputy, got on the radio, provided medical care, got him to a place of safety ’cause they didn’t know if there was another attack coming their way,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Audio captures a frantic call for help from one of the deputies shortly after the shooting.

“I’ve been shot. Send help,” one of the deputies is heard saying in the radio call.

Both deputies incurred multiple gunshot wounds and are recovering from surgery in stable condition at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.

A GoFundMe account has been established by a department deputy working with the union to raise funds for the wounded deputies. The GoFundMe page raised more than $140,000 in its first 24 hours.

Currently, there is a $200,000 reward offered for information about the shooter, a dark-skinned or black male in his twenties.