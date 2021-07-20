New illegal alien Democrats pouring in via Semis

















Texas State Troopers on Monday pulled over a semi-truck and discovered it was crammed with more than 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the U.S.

The incident happened on U.S. Route 59 near Laredo, a town in southern Texas near the border of Mexico and known for being a hotbed of human smuggling activity.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported the driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested on human smuggling charges and booked into Webb County Jail.

Why weren’t the illegals arrested? Oh right, Joe Bama has made illegal immigration of the unvetted LEGAL!

NEW: Texas State Troopers pulled over a semi truck near Laredo today that was crammed full of 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the United States. The driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and was booked into Webb County jail. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Dumve76Nv4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Laredo Sector agents from the Laredo West Station apprehended over 100 undocumented individuals during two separate human smuggling attempts at the U.S. Highway 83 checkpoint northwest of Laredo.

The first incident occurred shortly before midnight on July 11, when a box truck approached the primary inspection of the checkpoint. A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was referred to secondary. There were 10 illegals at that time.

The second incident occurred two days later when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint. A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. Agents discovered almost 90 individuals inside the trailer. All were in the U.S. illegally and from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Incredible numbers coming out of the Rio Grande Valley as the administration touts “extreme progress” and continues to say the border is “closed”.

15,000 in one week in one single sector. https://t.co/tLKYi7L8Uf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

The following thuggish illegals were all allowed into the country.

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Another video from earlier. A Border Patrol agent told me this was the biggest single group he’s ever seen in Del Rio & that they’re glad troopers from Florida & Nebraska were here to help man the gate with Texas troopers. Almost all ended up being let into the US. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kwRAaAxofq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

