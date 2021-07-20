New illegal alien Democrats pouring in via Semis

M. Dowling
Texas State Troopers on Monday pulled over a semi-truck and discovered it was crammed with more than 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the U.S.

The incident happened on U.S. Route 59 near Laredo, a town in southern Texas near the border of Mexico and known for being a hotbed of human smuggling activity.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported the driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested on human smuggling charges and booked into Webb County Jail.

Why weren’t the illegals arrested? Oh right, Joe Bama has made illegal immigration of the unvetted LEGAL!

Laredo Sector agents from the Laredo West Station apprehended over 100 undocumented individuals during two separate human smuggling attempts at the U.S. Highway 83 checkpoint northwest of Laredo.

The first incident occurred shortly before midnight on July 11, when a box truck approached the primary inspection of the checkpoint.  A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was referred to secondary.  There were 10 illegals at that time.

The second incident occurred two days later when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint.  A Service canine alerted agents and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. Agents discovered almost 90 individuals inside the trailer.  All were in the U.S. illegally and from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The following thuggish illegals were all allowed into the country.


