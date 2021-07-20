DeSantis warns ‘migrants’ flooding into Florida [It will turn it deep blue]

















Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Monday that law enforcement personnel informed him that many migrants [illegal aliens] they encountered at the border were bound for Florida.

DeSantis returned from a trip to the southern border in support of his move to send Florida law enforcement resources to Texas to assist with the local response to the immigration crisis.

DeSantis said he was “surprised” by his discussions with state officers who were sent to the border.

“They’ve made over 2,000 apprehensions, over 100 felony arrests, and they say that almost 70% of everybody that they have interdicted said their ultimate destination was the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “If you think that having a wide-open border, 1,000 miles, however far it was away doesn’t affect here — you’re wrong.”

The far-left organizers, often Soros-funded, give the illegals guidance. Are they telling them to go to red states?

In the end, this will turn Flordia deep blue once mass amnesty and a path to citizenship are voted in, possibly as early as this week.

If allowed to continue by Biden, this mass migration will be a major strain on our social services, education, medical system, and taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/7hZX5j7Kwx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 19, 2021

Where is our fearless leader, Turtle, Mitch McConnell?

Dick Durbin admits it in this clip–the demographics are changing to replace Americans who don’t vote for them. That is why we have open borders. [It’s currently a country within a country as directed by Barack Obama while he was in office.]

