RBG vigil exposes the hell that awaits the GOP until November 3

Demand Justice, the hard left group that led the torture hearings and riots against Justice Kavanaugh, led a vigil for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a far-left activist justice.

The candles and flowers were a distraction from the political event it appeared to be.

Elizabeth Warren, a 1/1024 Native American, and Kirsten Gillibrand, the onetime Second Amendment supporter, had harsh words for President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday night led hundreds in a chant of “I will fight,” and delivered a speech warning that American democracy was at stake as President Donald Trump geared up to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.

“Our very democracy is on the line,” Warren told the crowd in front of a sign with Ginsburg’s image and the words “no confirmation until the inauguration.”

“Mitch McConnell believes that this fight is over,” Warren added. “What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun.”

In front of a banner that urged, “Honor RBG, no confirmation until inauguration”, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren said Ginsburg “was an icon, she was a trailblazer, she was a role model, she was a friend. We are here tonight to grieve but not to despair. There is too much at stake going forward.” Warren accused the Senate majority leader of trying to hijack the confirmation process. “Today Mitch McConnell and his henchmen believe that they can ram through a supreme court justice only 45 days before the election. What they are ignoring is the fact that Republicans have the presidency and the Senate and every right to choose the Senate replacement, but that won’t stop them. “Mitch McConnell believes that this fight is over. What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun … Tonight is the moment to say from the heart, with conviction, to ourselves and to anyone who’s listening: when it comes to the fight to protect a woman’s right to choose, I will fight.” The senator led chants of “I will fight!” and “I will fight!”, concluding: “It is an honor to be in this fight with you.”

Senator Gillibrand accused President Trump of hating half of the country and wanting it to burn. Of McConnell, she said, “I’ve never seen someone more duplicitous.” She declared that in the next election, Democrats would choose a new president and flip the Senate.

“Until the people have spoken, there can be no consideration of a new Supreme Court justice to replace our beloved Ruth—none!” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association union stated. “We must send a message that if you don’t believe in us, then from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate [and] to the White House, we are coming for your jobs,” she declared.

Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, threatened Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cory Gardner (R-Co.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that if they want to keep their jobs, they should not vote for Trump’s nominee, no matter who it is.

“We are coming for each and every one of you,” he said. “When we say we will organize, let’s be clear: we are saying we will organize in South Carolina, we will organize in North Carolina, we will organize in Colorado, we will organize in Arizona, [and] we will organize in Maine to hold Collins to her word,” he said.

Neera Tanden, CEO of the [Soros] Center for American Progress, also claimed that allowing Trump and McConnell to pick the next justice would undermine democracy, even though both Trump and McConnell are democratically elected officials with the legal power to appoint and confirm justices.

Leah Greenberg of the Indivisible Project similarly warned, “The future of our democracy is at stake, from the Affordable Care Act to voting rights to LGBT rights, to the basic tenets of our democracy.” She asked the crowd, “Are we going to let them force through a nominee while an election is literally happening? Are we doing to let Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump decide who sits in Justice Ginsburg’s seat? Are we going to… let these Republicans rubber-stamp another right-wing hack?”

