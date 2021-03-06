New! King Cuomo staff had state health alter report of nursing home deaths









Top advisers to Gov. Andrew Cuomo convinced state health officials to omit the number of nursing home residents who died in hospitals from COVID-19 in an official report.

Will Hollywood take back his Emmy? Will Amazon ban sales of his deceitful book chronicling his great success with COV? Is this as bad as Dr. Seuss depicting Chinese people with chopsticks?

FALSE REPORTING BY STATE OFFICIALS

Instead, the July state Health Department report listed only the nursing home residents who died from the virus at their facilities. That meant an extraordinary undercounting of the total death toll of the state’s most vulnerable population, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

It confirms that the Cuomo administration possessed a more complete accounting of the COVID-nursing death count during the summer. They then waited eight more months to give up the true totals. That only came after they repeatedly stonewalled lawmakers and the media. Eventually, they lost a lawsuit and were the subject of a damning state attorney general report.

State officials now say more than 15,000 residents of nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities were confirmed or presumed to have died from Covid-19 since March of last year—counting both those who died in long-term-care facilities and those who died later in hospitals. That figure is about 50% higher than earlier official death tolls.

The media mostly concentrates on the sexual harassment complaints since MeTooing him might get him to resign and the nursing home deaths reveal media lies and misreporting.

HIS EMERGENCY POWERS ARE GONE

New York state lawmakers moved Friday to rescind the emergency powers they granted to the Democrat to handle the coronavirus pandemic as feigned outrage over his sexual harassment and nursing home cover-up scandals continues to mount.

The New York state Senate backed the new restrictions on Cuomo’s executive authority by a party-line vote of 43-20 on Friday afternoon.

Lawmakers in the Assembly followed suit, voting 107-43 later Friday to strip Cuomo of the emergency powers.

This isn’t what Republican success looks like since the Left wants to replace him with someone much further left.

THE ‘LOYAL’ STAFFERS FLEE

At least five aides have left Cuomo’s staff in the last week and reports have emerged of a toxic work environment even before the scandals. Two more just left with different excuses.

They don’t want to go down with the Cuomo ship.

The highest-profile aide to leave Cuomo’s staff so far is Gareth Rhodes, a top coronavirus aide, who announced his departure Wednesday after a guest at his wedding went public with allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed her at the reception afterward.

Rhodes is returning to his previous post at the state’s Wall Street regulator, the Department of Financial Services.

That same day, a spokesman in the governor’s press office, Will Burns, announced he was stepping down so he could prepare to take the entrance exams for law school.

And Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard is putting in her final day on Cuomo’s staff Friday — after spending two years there.

