New Memo Exposes AG Garland’s Collusion on Threatening Parents

















Parents Defending Education made public a memo that appears to make a liar out of Attorney General Merrick Garland. It seems as if he wasn’t truthful when he testified before Congress.

The National School Boards Association memo from NSBA President Viola Garcia on October 12 proves that the White House was working with the NSBA before it sent its alarming letter to the Biden administration requesting federal law enforcement to investigate parents.

These are parents who have gone to school board meetings criticizing Critical Race Theory and school vaccine mandates. The letter claimed that their actions may constitute “a form of domestic terrorism.”

“In the September 14, 2021 meeting of the OSAED [Organization of State Association Executive Directors] liaison group, they were informed there had been a meeting with White House staff that morning and that NSBA was preparing to send a letter to the President,” the newly released memo reads.

A few days later, on September 17, NSBA interim Executive Director Chip Slavin sent notice to the state association executive directors which expressed that a formal letter requesting federal assistance would be sent to the administration.

“NSBA is taking a number of actions regarding calling for protection and resources to assist school board members with these threats including a call for the President and federal government for more assistance,” the September 17 emailed notice read.

“Further, NSBA has drafted its own individual letter that has been in the planning for several days that will also go out next week. This is a very detailed letter calling attention to the problem and laying out some very specific requests for action. That letter will be shared out with all of you next week when it is sent out so you can share it with your members and also your Congressional Delegations,” the notice detailed.

Garland subsequently announced on October 4 that the FBI would investigate what he called “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

The president of the NBSA took credit for that October 4 announcement by Garland in her October 12 memo.

“In response to the letter sent by NSBA, on October 4, 2021, the Attorney General announced in a memorandum widely shared throughout the U.S. Department of Justice that he was ordering all U.S. Attorney Offices and local FBI offices to reach out to local and state law enforcement officials to coordinate efforts on this problem within 30 days of the memorandum,” the memo noted.

It also stated that the NSBA was “actively engaged with the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Education, Surgeon General, and other federal agencies on pandemic related issues.”

The NSBA eventually had no choice but to apologize.

Since then politicians and parents have called for the DoJ to recall the directive but has not done so. Garland said the NSBA wasn’t the impetus for his directive.

This latest memo really, really seems to show otherwise, but he probably won’t relent. He’s a far-left activist on a mission.

In fact, tomorrow, the DHS is going to release a new anti-terror bulletin alerting Americans to domestic terrorists at school board meetings, among other places.

