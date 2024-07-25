Sanctuary Gov Will Send Her Illegals to Her Fellow Governors

Sanctuary cities should never have existed. People who concocted them lied about their motives. They pretended it was for humanitarian reasons. In reality, they wanted to bring in Democrat voters for life. They didn’t care if they were criminals, drunks, crazy, deadbeats, or terrorists. They were forever changing America into a third-world nuthouse.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is a big proponent of her state as a sanctuary. However, that was before Gov. Abbott sent her a small fraction of the unvetted foreigners who came to Texas.

Healey has changed her mind. Reality hit. She was fine with it as long as it was only destroying red states.

Healey announced that the state is full. She is giving the anonymous unvetted foreigners tax dollars for plane tickets and other travel expenses so they can get out. According to Boston 25 News, the announcement comes as Massachusetts has been rocked with waves of illegal immigrants in need of housing and other services.

Don’t forget the crime.

“I want to be clear, particularly to people outside of Massachusetts who may have gotten word that this is a place to come, that we do not have room here in Massachusetts,” Healey said during a press conference. This is according to Boston 25 News.

“Massachusetts is out of shelter space, and we simply cannot afford the current size of this system,” she said in a Tuesday press release. “That’s why we are making changes to [Emergency Assistance] prioritization and transitioning our safety-net sites to five-day temporary respite centers.”

After she called for sanctuary cities, she will ship her problems to her fellow governors. How low can you go?