If officials don’t clear out “beehive of terrorists,” the National Guard is coming in, “very soon”

President Trump held a presser this afternoon and made it clear the Governor of Oregon Kate Brown and the Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler “don’t know what they’re doing.”

“We’re telling right now, these protesters — and many should be arrested because these are professional agitators, these are professional anarchists. These are people that hate our country — We are telling them right now that we’re coming in very soon. The National Guard.”

But they have today and tomorrow to clean out the “beehive of terrorists” in the city or else it’ll be done for them.

“If they don’t do it, we will be sending in the National Guard.”

His comments were in response to a question asked by an OANN reporter.

“The Governor and the Mayor, we’ve been dealing with them, and we think they don’t know what they’re doing. Because this should not have been going on for 60 days. It’s not our job unless in case of emergency, which I consider now to be an emergency, it’s not our job to go in and clean out the city. That’s supposed to be done by local law enforcement. Yesterday, the Governor worked a deal, they’ll do it, we’ll stand by, they’ll do it and that’s good, that was very good. But she didn’t report it that way. What she reported was totally different. She said, ‘I think Trump wants to take over the country.’ It’s crazy.”

“So what happened is, our people are staying there, to see whether or not they can do it today and tomorrow. And if they don’t do it, we’ll send in the National Guard and we’ll take care of it. And we’re telling right now, these protesters — and many should be arrested because these are professional agitators, these are professional anarchists. These are people that hate our country — We are telling them right now that we’re coming in very soon. The National Guard.”

“I think that makes the governor’s job and the mayor’s job much easier. So they’re working today and probably tomorrow to clean out this beehive of terrorists. And if they do it I’m going to be very happy. And then slowly we can start to leave the city.”

“If they don’t do it, we’ll be sending in the National Guard.”

