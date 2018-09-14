New N. Carolina Panthers Owner Says Kneeling NFL Players Are Patriotic

The new owner of the North Carolina Panthers David Tepper said Thursday that it’s “dead wrong” for NFL players who kneel to protest brutality and racial inequality to be accused of being unpatriotic.

“IT’S BULL-DINGY”

During an appearance on CNBC, Tepper, who purchased the NFL team for a record $2.275 billion this summer, said “it’s the biggest pile of bull-dingy ever” to slam players who choose to protest during the national anthem.

“It’s the biggest pile of bull-dingy ever. These are some of the most patriotic people and best people. These are great young men,” Tepper told CNBC. “It just makes me so aggravated and angry. OK? It’s just wrong. It’s just dead wrong.”

People should focus on what NFL players do in the community instead of what they do during the national anthem, Tepper added.

Panthers owner David Tepper didn’t mention Trump outright (just as a “red-headed guy in DC”) on CNBC Thurs but he did say it’s “dead wrong” to accuse NFL players of being unpatriotic: “It just makes me so aggravated and angry.” https://t.co/1AxZgoNYWC — Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) September 14, 2018

Tepper doesn’t like Trump and has referred to him as the “red-headed guy” in the past.

It’s good news to hear the players are great guys and are doing good things in various communities, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are dishonoring a symbol of our nation.

Mr. Tepper thinks he’s criticizing President Trump alone but millions of Americans feel the same way as the President.

PATRIOTISM

To many Americans, it is upatriotic to kneel during the anthem, the symbol of our nation and our freedoms. The anthem and the flag are either an anthem or a symbol for Marxist protests.

Colin Kaepernick gave pressers wearing a shirt honoring communist monster Fidel Castro. He started it as an anti-American, anti-police protest. The ex-QB is pushing Marxist social change and is currently helping to fund Marxist kids’ training camps.

Millionaires kneeling during the anthem is unpatriotic, period. Maybe the players aren’t unpatriotic but the act is. If they want to protest police, they need to protest in front of police stations and they definitely need to refuse police help if they ever get in trouble.

The flag represents all we stand for as does the anthem

What do you think?