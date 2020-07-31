New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz players kneel during the national anthem

The NBA is back, and ahead of the first game of the league’s restart, players from both teams joined coaches and referees to kneel during the national anthem.

They are showing their utter disrespect for the flag and for their country, and they are kneeling in support of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

Players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, as well as the game’s referees, made a statement on Thursday prior to tip-off. During a pre-recorded version of the national anthem, everyone on the court took a knee, while some players locked arms, and others raised their fists in the air.

The fists are a nice communist touch.

Pelicans & Jazz kneel together during National Anthem before NBA Bubble opener pic.twitter.com/kDttXEKI7o — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 30, 2020

“The New Orleans Pelicans stand by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest. Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA in supporting our players and coaches,” the Pelicans wrote.

A statement in support of our players, coaches and staff #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AJEQWuGxue — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 30, 2020

I’ll bet they still stand with China.