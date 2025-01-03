New Poll Has Progressive UK PM as Most Unpopular of All Time

As the Labour Party tramples on what is left of citizens’ freedoms, more than half of the voters believe Sir Keir Starmer’s government is “incompetent” and “dishonest,” according to a shocking new poll.

Just over half describe the government as “incompetent” and “dishonest,” according to YouGov polling for The Times. Only a quarter say the opposite.

The poll also found that 56 percent believe the government had been unsuccessful, with only 12 percent saying Labour has been successful.

On the key challenge of the economy, just 21 percent say they trust Labour most on the issue, with 24 percent saying they prefer the Conservatives.

A new analysis of recent council seat losses suggests that Sir Keir leads “the most unpopular incoming government of all time.”

Starmer lost his support immediately after his appointment. The only policy he has is to send arms to Ukraine.

He has made the poor UK economy worse. Starmer has the financial expertise of Joe Biden and the personal appeal of Kamala Harris.

Freebies

He started out taking gifts from donors, including clothes. Donors were literally dressing him, his wife, and his staff.

Free Speech Is Out

When a radical murdered three little girls, Starmer’s government decided to come down hard on anyone who posted about it on social media. They have a two-tier justice system.

Starmer tightened speech by increasing the heavy censoring of the Online Safety Act.

Boring

Many claim he lies constantly. His inadequate personality could be part of the problem. A reporter asked him why he was so unpopular.

Kier Starmer is asked why his popularity has plummeted It’s plummeted because he’s a fascist dictator who’s trying to kill off the working class, vulnerable and elderly. pic.twitter.com/B50zt0ur7y — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) October 31, 2024

Speaking of the elderly, he took back the winter fuel payments that have kept Britain’s elderly pensioners from freezing to death. The country has exorbitant utility costs in winter because of its assaults on farmers (viewed as right-wing).

Authoritatively Transforming Local Governments

Starmer is transforming local governments into unaccountable bigger governments. It’s very unpopular.

He’s dictatorially transforming local governments. His government is creating mega-councils.

It is so unpopular that twenty of his councilors are so annoyed they quit the party.

Labour councilors are quiting Labour over starmer his policies and setting up their own local gvt.

Labour wants to take local issues away from local politicians….why do you think the work from home policy was brought in and closers of gvt buildings beganhttps://t.co/ZGpH8HzLrK — Crabbit basturt (@gordon983913058) January 2, 2025

Gifts

He has been giving out freebies, which has become a scandal.

Keir Starmer said he’ll restore standards in public life with a “crack down on cronyism”. So far he’s: Dished out civil service jobs to his mates.

Cashed in £100,000 worth of ‘gifts’.

Given Lord Alli a security pass.

Breached parliamentary rules. The man is a lying hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/AawmUsDLRc — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) September 18, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email