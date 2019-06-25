New press secretary is a “stone cold killer” & she will have to be

Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Stephanie Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.

We will miss her.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

Some have referred to Ms. Grisham as “Melania Trump’s enforcer.” Sources in the White House reportedly said Grisham “has proven herself to be a stone-cold killer” for her pro-Trump advocacy.

She stands apart when it comes to managing problems that arise.

That is all according to a White House source sharing information off the record with The Daily Wire.

“Grisham is pure Trump,” the source said. “She holds down the East Wing with ease and has no loyalties to any faction within the Republican Party. Members of the first family love her and know that she is fiercely dedicated and loyal.”

She will have to be a stone cold killer to handle those vipers in the press.

Here is the President on Stephanie: