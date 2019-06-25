President Warns Iran of Potential “Overwhelming Force”

Last night Iran told the US that Trump’s latest sanctions meant a “permanent” end to diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also said the White House was “afflicted by mental retardation”.

Rouhani, the fake moderate, made the comments after the President leveled more sanctions on the rogue nation of terror. The MSM in this country tried to sell this radical as a moderate. Rouhani said he wanted to destroy Israel. His own son killed himself because of all the terror acts his father led.

U.S. officials have indicated sanctions could also be placed against the country’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a request for talks,” Rouhani said. “The White House is afflicted by mental retardation and does not know what to do.”

Zarif has been colluding with John Kerry, Dianne Feinstein, and others.

Aren’t you sick of these losers? Iran has been at war with us since 1979 and they are just hateful.

The President wasn’t about to let this go.

Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

….The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

Then he made his intentions clear. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

