NV Supreme Court: Gun Manufacturers NOT Liable for Mass Shooting

















Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions.

The parents of a woman who was among the 58 killed that night filed a wrongful death suit against Colt Manufacturing Co. and several other gun manufacturers in 2019.

The suit said the gun companies were aware their AR-15s could be easily modified with bump stocks to do so, thereby violating federal and state machinegun prohibitions.

The unanimous ruling issued Thursday says Nevada law provides the gun companies immunity from the lawsuit.

THE HISTORY OF SUING GUN MANUFACTURERS

George Soros has spent millions on lobbying through groups targeting our Second Amendment by destroying gun manufacturers, and gun dealers with frivolous lawsuits.

His money is going towards lobbying on “issues related to a bill to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.” In other words, he is supporting a bill that would allow bogus lawsuits against those who make or sell guns, perhaps even prosecute them, for crimes someone commits with their weapons.

Leftists even got Mexico to sue our gun manufacturers.

The Left is trying to say that if a crime is committed with a company’s gun, through no fault of their own, they are still responsible. As the NRA said, they should also sue car manufacturers for transporting food that makes people fat? It is illogical, just like these suits against gun manufacturers. The Left simply wants to destroy gun manufacturers. It’s a backdoor to our 2nd amendment.

Shouldn’t they also be sueing car companies for providing vehicles and food companies for making people fat? — Tim Gombos (@tmntrc56) August 4, 2021

In 2013, Chicago Mayor Emanuel pressured banks to not do business with firearm manufacturers who do not support his new gun restrictions.

Biden has non-stop attacked gun manufacturers and the 2nd amendment.

The Left will never stop trying to finesse workarounds to destroy the Second Amendment. It’s really about control.

