New senator slams Romney who wants to “appease the left by calling witnesses”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Our newest senator from Georgia, Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed as interim by Governor Brian Kemp came out today slamming Mitt Romney. It was a pleasant surprise since she seemed to be more like Romney than not. People wondered why she was chosen and not Rep. Doug Collins.

She tweeted, After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on!

THE SOROS TROLL BRIGADE

The leftist trolls are out on social media trying to damage her. We will give you a sampling of the garbage we look at every day on the Twitter sewer.

The left that hated Romney now love the guy.

