New senator slams Romney who wants to “appease the left by calling witnesses”

Our newest senator from Georgia, Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed as interim by Governor Brian Kemp came out today slamming Mitt Romney. It was a pleasant surprise since she seemed to be more like Romney than not. People wondered why she was chosen and not Rep. Doug Collins.

She tweeted, After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on!

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

THE SOROS TROLL BRIGADE

The leftist trolls are out on social media trying to damage her. We will give you a sampling of the garbage we look at every day on the Twitter sewer.

What matters to this Georgian, Kelly Loeffler, is that you actually pay attention in the trial where you’re a juror by virtue of buying your seat. Examine the information, not your manicure and split ends. Review #WitnessesAndDoucuments. #corruptGOP — Mixt Up (@Mixt_up) January 24, 2020

The left that hated Romney now love the guy.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler words are not worthy of a US Senator: putting partisanship before the Senate, the United States Constitution, and it’s people. Sen. Romney is defending the constitution! Maybe she doesn’t feel the same obligation?! Let’s hope this was merely a misstatement. — Adam Smith (@FriedrichSmith) January 27, 2020

It’s clear that Georgia’s newly appointed senator Kelly Loeffler (whose main qualification is that she can self-fund, I guess) is scared of facing Trump hardliner Congressman Doug Collins, hence she attacks Romney. She must still think it’s 2004. Georgia is changing…fast! — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 27, 2020