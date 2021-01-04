The new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made millions after she was canned as head of the Federal Reserve. She owes all these people who gave her a fortune in outlandish ‘speaking’ fees.

Zerohedge compiled the information in the tweet below.

Yellen does owe everyone and anyone who knows how she operates would be concerned. She is a swamp creature. Joe Biden is a swamp creature.

Joe Biden has worked for the government alone for more than four decades. He has been making deals under the table for decades. It’s impossible to know if he has any inner core beliefs whatsoever since he has gone back on all of them over and over throughout the years.

He will likely do whatever his handlers want.

Here are @JanetYellen‘s speech fees. The new Treasury Secretary owes EVERYONE a favor pic.twitter.com/An7dPsHKVO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 1, 2021