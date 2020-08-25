New video of Kenosha tells a lot more about the Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake, the black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down, perhaps permanently. His father said he was shot eight times.

People should know that one of the crimes Mr. Blake has been charged with in the past is sexual assault and domestic abuse. He also has a record and a warrant for his arrest. In 2015, he assaulted an officer and threatened people in a bar with a gun.

The man who said he made the cellphone video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands, according to The Inquirer.

THE WITNESS’S STORY

“Then the guy that got shot showed up,” 22-year-old Raysean White told NBC News. “He pulled up in his truck, got out his truck, seen him walk up. His son was running towards him. He was picking up his son. He told his son to get in the grey truck, we about to go.”

White said the next time he looked out the window, he saw “police out there wrestling” with the man who was later identified as Blake.

He said he witnessed a female officer deploying a Taser at Blake, NBC News reported.

That’s when White said he began filming the confrontation.

“They were also yelling drop the knife,” White told NBC News. “I didn’t see any weapons in his hands, he wasn’t being violent.”

There is also evidence the female officer tased Blake but it didn’t do any good.

The video showed that Blake disregarded the officers’ commands and kept going until he reached the driver’s door.

Then Blake opened the door of the SUV and leaned inside with an officer right behind him, yelling at him to stop.

The video showed that a split-second after Blake reached inside the SUV, the officer directly behind him opened fire.

The officer fired seven shots at Blake at close range, the video showed.

Police pulled Blake to the sidewalk and immediately began rendering First Aid, the video showed.

Yahoo and other outlets are already canonizing Blake as the devoted father of six who volunteered to help others.

THE NEW VIDEO

There is a new angle to the video available that adds further information on the shooting of criminal Jacob Blake. It appears that he might have had a knife or a blade of some sort, was already tased, refused to comply, and struggled with police before going to his car and reaching in.

You can watch the two clips and see what you think:

ACLU ET AL DON’T WANT THE VIOLENCE TO STOP

The ACLU wants the National Guard out of Kenosha. The National Guard actually did a great job of stamping down the violence from the night before. That violence destroyed a number of businesses.

ACLU demands no WI National Guard. Quite disgusting them attempting to interfere with State functions. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha police shooting updates: ACLU criticizes use of National Guard in Kenoshahttps://t.co/kKF6qYUbl8 — rkbrow23 (@rkbrow231) August 25, 2020

The ACLU can always be counted on to do the unAmerican thing. The organization did originate under the leadership of a Soviet Communist sympathizer, after all.

Governor Tony Evers immediately sold out the police as did Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and others. The Milwaukee County Executive thinks it’s definitely systemic racism — no doubt. Apparently, he doesn’t like to wait for facts. If Blake, a known criminal, had a weapon, struggled with police, had already been tased, then reached into his car, he did set up the entire scenario.

How about we get back to due process and give the police an opportunity to explain. And how about condemning the riots, looting, and destruction???