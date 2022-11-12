Warmonger Bush Is At It Again: Keep Funding Ukraine’s War

George Bush is getting involved with the administration on Biden’s side again. He is telling Republicans to follow Biden’s war plan of funding Ukraine to its end. The end could mean World War.

Do people listen to Bush after Iraq and Afghanistan? He’s a warmonger whose policies failed. He didn’t save democracy in the Mideast. They didn’t want it.

Warmonger Bush and the insane comic president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will hold a virtual conversation to continue to fund the war that is killing Ukrainians by the hundreds of thousands and gaining nothing.

The US has sent tens of billions of dollars and our weapons to Ukraine while Americans suffer under Biden’s inflationary spending. We even have some US military IN UKRAINE.

Warmonger Jake Sullivan threatened Russia with a NATO-US war if they stepped beyond some red line IN UKRAINE.

The Hill Report in Support of Warmongers:

“The conversation is part of the Bush Institute’s conference on the “Struggle for Freedom” on Nov. 16, where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will also provide virtual remarks.

“The event organizers plan to discuss threats to freedom around the world, particularly noting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and concerns about a potential attack on Taiwan by China.

“The Republican former president’s discussion with Zelensky — a prominent display of support for Ukraine — comes as some Republicans in the House have signaled that they plan to pull back on funding to Ukraine if they retake the lower chamber in the midterm elections.

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is vying to become Speaker, warned last month that a GOP majority would not write a “blank check” to Ukraine.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for “not a penny” for Ukraine.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) voiced support for Ukraine on Sunday, following Greene’s remarks.

“I think we have to continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine, which wants to defend its freedom and stop Russia from continuing to expand,” Scott said.

What about US freedom as God knows who pours into our country through our open borders?

