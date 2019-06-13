NYC Chancellor will fight against whiteness, individualism, objectivity, worship of written word

School Chancellor, Richard Carranza, with the full support of the communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, will fight the “white supremacy culture,” characterized by such concepts as “individualism,” “objectivity” and “worship of the written word” which he claims now negatively permeates the system.

The written word, individualism, and objectivity have long guided the USA to the great success the nation has seen. How does a school leader reject the “written word” or the freedom afforded by individualism and objectivity???

Illiteracy, really lousy test scores and dropout rates are not his concern.

The three top city high schools, Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Tech and Bronx High School of Science will no longer screen its applicants based on an impartial test of knowledge but will enroll kids of all shapes and sizes to artificially claim that all students have the same drive, dedication to learning and intelligence, The Jewish Voice reports.

He will abolish “toxic whiteness” in the system. Carranza is teaching how to discriminate against whitey and is like a new type of Klansman. He fired four white administrators and they are suing for discrimination.

“These decisions are being made because DOE leadership believes that skin color plays a role in how to get equity — that white people can’t convey the message. There’s a toxic whiteness concept going on,” said a source who is in the know about the complaints.

Sources say that under Carranza’s leadership, whites are often being told they must “give up power or lose responsibilities, no matter how well they have performed.”

Workshops that teachers and staff are required to attend are telling them to focus on black children, regardless of their socio-economic status, according to a New York Post report.

“If I had a poor white male student and I had a middle-class black boy, I would actually put my equitable strategies and interventions into that middle-class black boy because over the course of his lifetime he will have less access and less [sic] opportunities than that poor white boy,” training consultant Darnisa Amante said as reported by those in the room.

“That’s what racial equity is,” she said.

According to Jewish Voice, Carranza has brought in a lot of new people. This has resulted in chaos in the top levels as people battle for power, and whites take flight before they are demoted or fired. It leaves a vacuum of competency that will be hard to fill if only racial priorities are used to promote.

The concept that whites can’t teach blacks is an evil concept and it quickly becomes pervasive.