New York to Give Free College with Room and Board to Illegal Aliens

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams plans to reward illegal aliens by giving them a “free” college education with taxpayer money.

According to a report in the New York Post, the first year alone would cost taxpayers around $1.2 million.

Citizens don’t get free college.

The newly created Office of Asylum Seeker Operations would oversee the Democrat mayor’s plan.

Not only will 100 illegal aliens get free college, but they will also get to go to college upstate with paid room and board.

With over a million illegal aliens in the city, he knows these are his future voters.

House Republican Chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The NY Post that Adams is “making a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State.”

“By spending New Yorkers’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars on college classes for migrants, he is incentivizing and rewarding illegal immigration simply to export the crisis of Democrats’ own making out of New York City,” Stefanik added.

Democrats are out of control. They are very generous with other people’s money. Democrats thinks our money is theirs.

