Sen. Hawley Writes to President Xi After CCP Condemns His COVID Origins Bill

Chinese government officials wrote to Josh Hawley, s”trongly condemns” his bill to release all intelligence on the origins of COVID-19. Josh Hawley then wrote to President Xi to “update him.”

The Senate unanimously adopted Sen. Hawley’s bill.

Unless Biden vetoes it, the bill will become law. Sen. Hawley told Xi “to come clean about your role in spreading COVID-19.”

“China has been so worked up about this COVID origins bill, Communist officials wrote to my office earlier this week and demanded I drop it,” Hawley wrote.

“I thought I’d update President Xi on today’s passage,” Hawley continued, noting his bill’s unanimous passage through the House of Representatives on Friday.

China has been so worked up about this COVID origins bill, Communist officials wrote to my office earlier this week and demanded I drop it. I thought I’d update President Xi on today’s passage 👇 pic.twitter.com/uuzGiIebEl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 10, 2023

The Story

The House sent legislation to President Joe Biden on Friday requiring the administration to declassify all information held by U.S. agencies on any possible link between COVID-19 and Wuhan. The week before, the Senate passed it unanimously.

Biden hasn’t said if he will veto it. He hasn’t vetoed any bills yet.

Congress warned Biden that vetoing the bill would cause “irreparable damage” to “our ability to restore public trust in government,” reports Politico.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes (D-Conn.) supported the bill but said it won’t reveal the origins of COVID. He has seen the intelligence.

The letter to Sen. Hawley came from an official at the Chinese Embassy and it was addressed to Hawley’s chief of staff.

“I am reaching out to express our grave concern regarding the ‘Covid-19 Origin Act of 2023’ (S.619), which falsely claimed that the Covid-19 corona virus originated from Wuhan Institute of Virology, accuses China of blocking international investigations, refusing to share information and lacking transparency etc. and required the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID–19. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this,” the letter said.

Related