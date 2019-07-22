New Yorkers Heading to Florida, Join Venezuelans Fleeing Socialism

During a one year period ending in July of 2018, the Census Bureau reports that almost 64,000 New Yorkers moved their assets, talents, and income from the Empire State to Florida. That translates to a monthly average of 5,300 taxpayers waving bye-bye to tax and spender, “progressive”, socialist pols, Andrew Cuomo, and Bill De Blasio.

Why? The move saves good earners a ton of dough. It’s been calculated, someone earning an annual income of $100,000 working in NYC can save $25,000, while making that same money in Fla. A person grossing $1 million would net $235,000 more!

Miami-Dade is catching the particular interest of dissatisfied New Yorkers. A local executive says New York’s tax woes have been as much a positive for business as Venezuela’s socialist government.

Wait, what? How can a miserably failing government in South America be credited for a boost in the Sunshine State’s economy? Because many thousands of Venezuelans are fleeing a dangerous, collapsing socialist state, and moving to Fla.

Think the irony of New Yorkers relocating in Miami, and being joined by Venezuelans running from socialism, will cause Gov. Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio to rethink their awful policies?

Not in our lifetime.