Newly Obtained Documents Show Rosenstein Volunteered to Wear a Wire

Judicial Watch announced today it obtained a two-page memo, dated May 16, 2017, by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe detailing how then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire into the Oval Office.

The purpose was “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.” McCabe writes that Rosenstein said he thought it was possible because “he was not searched when he entered the White House.”

He was going to use anything he turned up to unseat the President.

The Justice Department turned over the document last Friday at 5:27 pm in a Judicial Watch February 2019 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

At a meeting at 12:30 pm on 5/16/2017 in Rosenstein’s office Rosenstein, Deputy Assistant AG for Intelligence Tashina Gauhar and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Jim Crowell met to discuss investigating President Trump.

McCabe started the meeting off by saying he approved of an investigation of President Trump because of the memos Comey wrote detailing his meetings with the President.

Rosenstein recounted a meeting he had with Jeff Sessions, Don McGahn and the President who wanted Jim Comey fired. The President asked him to write a memo recommending Comey’s dismissal.

McCabe writes:

As our conversation continued the DAG proposed that he could potentially wear a recording device into the Oval Office to collect additional evidence on the President’s true intentions. He said he thought this might be possible because he was not searched when he entered the White House. I told him that I would discuss the opportunity with my investigative team and get back to him.

We discussed the issue of appointing a Special Counsel to oversee the FBI’s Russia investigation. The DAG said he has two candidates ready, one of whom could start immediately.

Additionally, McCabe admits that Rosenstein told him that McCabe had a “credibility problem” because of a photo of McCabe wearing his wife’s campaign t-shirt after he said he wasn’t involved in her campaign.

Earlier this month, Judicial Watch obtained other documents that also confirmed Rosenstein’s willingness to wear a wire.