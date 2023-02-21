Newsbreak Minute! Marching on Moscow’s Red Square

If this article in The Sun is accurate, Ukrainians, bolstered by the West, are becoming dangerously more radical.
The article’s title is “FIGHTING TALK Ukraine vows to end war with Russia by parking its tanks in Moscow’s Red Square.”
Kyiv’s security chief Oleksiy Danilov said justice for Vladimir Putin’s invasion would be parking their tanks in Moscow’s Red Square. He also called Putin Hitler. We hear that in the West. The West claims Ukraine is like Czechoslovakia in World War II.
“Putin will go down in history as the man who destroyed Russia.
“My greatest concern for the next 12 months is that the West does not understand that Russia will be fragmented.
“It is inevitable. It is like a volcano erupting.
“The process has already started, and it cannot be stopped.”
They think they’re going to march into Red Square because NATO is going to join the fight. Meanwhile, China has made it clear it will join Russia. This is madness.
Talking about existential threats to Russia, a nuclear nation, doesn’t stop with Danilov.
Estonia has the same idea, if not more extreme. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wants NATO countries to take control of Moscow and reprogram Russian citizens. That doesn’t sound like freedom or democracy to us. it sounds like Hitler.
They should stay out of Red Square and cool it with the hyper-war talk. War is nothing to boast about.
What part of NATO can’t join the fight do people not understand? Traitor Joe first stopped Domestic Oil & Gas production. He then poked the Russian Bear who cut off Oil & Gas to Europe. There is no Oil & Gas to fight the Russians with. The Middle east will side with Russia and China.
The US is allowing Saber Rattling with toy Swords! Not a good idea!
Kyiv’s Security Chief Oleksiy Danilov and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are giving Russia every reason to turn all of Europe into a 3rd World Country so Europe will no longer be a threat to anyone.
Don’t think he won’t do it. The real fight is the World Economic Forum Cult, the Globalist, and the Western Nations they have infiltrated against Russia.
This is how I see this playing out. The little guys think the Big Bully, America, will protect them so they are mouthing off. Russia will Go Tactical Nuclear in Europe to reestablish a Protective Zone and Dare America to respond. Looking at being nuked at home on America Soil, America will fold. That will increase Russia’s world prestige and reestablish the world power balance.
Other Wise Global Thermonuclear War (WWIII) and everyone loses!
I know nothing about this lady Kallas. Maybe she is just another brainwashed or bribed NWO trainee. Maybe she is just reciting the lines which get her nation NWO aid/loans. Maybe she is angry at Russia for past events (like black activists still angry about slavery).
She gave a major contradiction. The western propaganda has been that Putin is an evil man who must be removed then all will be well, So then why would Russians need retraining?