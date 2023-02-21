Newsbreak Minute! Marching on Moscow’s Red Square

If this article in The Sun is accurate, Ukrainians, bolstered by the West, are becoming dangerously more radical.

The article’s title is “FIGHTING TALK Ukraine vows to end war with Russia by parking its tanks in Moscow’s Red Square.”

Kyiv’s security chief Oleksiy Danilov said justice for Vladimir Putin’s invasion would be parking their tanks in Moscow’s Red Square. He also called Putin Hitler. We hear that in the West. The West claims Ukraine is like Czechoslovakia in World War II.

“Putin will go down in history as the man who destroyed Russia.

“My greatest concern for the next 12 months is that the West does not understand that Russia will be fragmented.

“It is inevitable. It is like a ­volcano erupting.

“The process has already started, and it cannot be stopped.”

They think they’re going to march into Red Square because NATO is going to join the fight. Meanwhile, China has made it clear it will join Russia. This is madness.

Talking about existential threats to Russia, a nuclear nation, doesn’t stop with Danilov.

Estonia has the same idea, if not more extreme. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wants NATO countries to take control of Moscow and reprogram Russian citizens. That doesn’t sound like freedom or democracy to us. it sounds like Hitler.

They should stay out of Red Square and cool it with the hyper-war talk. War is nothing to boast about.

Related