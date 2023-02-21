Project Veritas Board Members Who Ousted James O’Keefe

As most have undoubtedly heard by now, James O’Keefe was forced out of the company he founded and led. The Board arranged the coup based on their alleged belief that he spent too much money on black vans, staff parties, and stole a pregnant woman’s sandwich. He is also accused of being a mean boss.

According to tax-exemption filings with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from 2019, Matthew Tyrmand is listed as a director of Project Veritas, along with Colin Sharkey and John K. Garvey. George Skakel was identified by Intelligencer as another long-serving board member. He is listed as a director on filings for an allied organization, Project Veritas Action. Joseph Barton is as well.

Matthew Tyrmand is a director on the Project Veritas board. During Monday’s board meeting, he made a series of allegations about James O’Keefe’s conduct. The board spent six hours ripping O’Keefe apart.

Daniel Strack is the Executive Director, and he is a liar, as we now know from his tweets, especially the one with a photo of O’Keefe with Robert Kennedy. Strack claimed that O’Keefe had to take a much-deserved vacation when in fact, O’Keefe was stripped of his title and duties.

Tom O’Hara is the COO of Veritas and Barry Hinckley is the chief strategy officer. O’Keefe fired both and they were immediately rehired by the Board.

Michael Swartz of Old Row gear providers says Tyrmand is the ringleader.

Swartz recently commented on one of the expenses:

OHHHH NOOOOO JAMES OKEEFE BOUGHT DJ EQUIPMENT WITH DONOR MONEY!!! Hey dipshits, I’ve been to multiple @Project_Veritas parties where his equipment was used and IT WAS FUCKING SICK. How much revenue did those parties generate??? THIS IS A NORMAL BUSINESS EXPENSE. COUP!!! — Swig 🇺🇸(@OldRowSwig) February 21, 2023

Conservative political strategist Alex Bruesewitz also said Tyrmand is the coup’s leader. Bruesewitz said Tyrmand is a DeSantis ally. We don’t know if this is accurate.

Tyrmand doesn’t like Donald Trump. Speaking on the Patriot Talk Show at a Florida’s Voice panel on February 7, Tyrmand said Trump “does not belong in this [2024 presidential] race,” accusing Donald of “flailing around” and showing “total clown behavior.”

Followers on Twitter have started to flee Project Veritas, and at the same time, James O’Keefe is picking up followers.

James O’Keefe has 1.326,000+ followers, up from 1.1 million. Project Veritas has gone from over 1.4 million to 1.212 million as of 1 pm.

This is one of the emails sent around by a board member to encourage board members to go along with the firing of James O’Keefe.

I don’t know if it’s fair to call it a cult of personality when the person in charge is the founder, the creator, the fundraiser, and the face of the organization. No one knows these board members.

O’Keefe also didn’t appear to get due process.

The Gateway Pundit said there is a board meeting today. Three people speaking to the outlet said that journalists might walk. In an update, Jim Hoft, creator of the Pundit, said the walkout might not happen.

