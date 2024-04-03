Newsmax Headline Lie: Trump Calls Migrants “Animals” in MI Stop

We need to know what is going on with this Newsmax article headlined, Trump Calls Migrants ‘Animals’ in Michigan Stop. That is a lie.

They know the headline is deceiving because, in the article, they suggest he was referring to people like Laken Riley’s killer. He has explained what he means many times. However, DJT has to be more careful how he phrases his comments.

In the article, they write:

While speaking of Laken Riley — a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally — Trump said some immigrants were “not humans.”

“The Democrats say, ‘Please don’t call them animals; they’re humans.’ I said, ‘No, they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals,'” said Trump.

They follow up:

During stump speeches, Trump frequently claims that immigrants crossing the border with Mexico illegally have escaped from prisons and asylums in their home countries and are fueling violent crime in the United States.

Available data on criminals’ immigration status is sparse.

There is plenty of evidence our enemies are opening up prisons besides what we know from our common sense. Look at the number of migrants convicted of crimes or being sought in their native country. An immigration official speaks about it often.

Is Chris Ruddy trying to sink Donald Trump?

THE QATAR INVESTMENT

People online say it’s because a Qatar prince invested $50 million in Newsmax between 2019 and 2020. Newsmax denies it. they say their coverage of Qatar is fair and balanced.

WaPo reported the investment.

Former Qatari government official Sheikh Sultan bin Jassim Al Thani invested in Newsmax through Heritage Advisors, a London-based investment fund that he owned, according to the report. At the time, Qatar was under an economic and diplomatic blockade by a coalition of neighboring Arab states led by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These nations accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, which Doha stringently denied.

Newsmax responded

A representative for the outlet told CNBC in a statement: “In 2019, Newsmax received a minority investment from a UK-based fund with a Qatari investor that also invested in a company associated with the current Washington Post publisher. Newsmax’s coverage of Qatar has always been balanced, including publishing many online and TV reports quite critical of its activities.”

It added, “The Washington Post ignored the fact we have offered extensive negative coverage on Qatar over many years,” and included a long list of TV clips and articles to back up its assertion.

