The Metropolitan Police will not charge a radical Imam who – shortly after Hamas’s atrocities on October 7, 2023 – cursed Jews and called for the destruction of their homes.

The preacher at an east London Mosque – in a Borough with a sizable number of Jewish residents – told his followers: “Oh Allah, curse the Jews and the children of Israel. Oh Allah, curse the infidels and the polytheists.

“Oh Allah, break their words, shake their feet, disperse and tear apart their unity and ruin their houses and destroy their homes.”

The JC’s coverage (Jewish Chronicle) of the Met’s decision not to treat the original sermon as a crime prompted outrage; shortly afterwards, the Met told the JC that the decision was being reviewed.

Jews are fair game.

The Great Nation has fallen.

The Criminal MEMES

British religious people can’t pray silently near Planned Parenthood – it’s a crime. Native British people received three-year sentences for memes the government didn’t like.

A 62-year-old former police officer named Michael Chadwell sent a meme of multi-colored parrots and children of diverse ethnic backgrounds accompanied by text asking why diversity is celebrated in animal species but not humanity.

The meme said, “Because I’ve never had a bike stolen out of my front yard by a parrot.”

He only shared it in a private group on WhatsApp.

He was found guilty. It sent dozens of those. He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Independent reporter Ian Miles Cheong said that one of his British followers was sentenced to three years in prison for making dark humor joke memes. The meme maker is Wayne O’Rourke, who runs @WayneGB88.

“The judge decided that his humorous, snarky posts had stirred up racial hatred. The one post that got him was his urging people to protest in Southport. Apparently, telling people to protest is illegal in the UK if a judge decides it,” said Cheong.

“He tried to defend himself by explaining that his posts were intended to be darkly humorous. The judge did not find that funny.

“O’Rourke had a clean criminal record with zero previous convictions. He left his job to work as a full-time caretaker for his partner. This is all very inhumane.”

