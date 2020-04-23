Stacey Abrams’ veiled threat to Joe Biden

Stacey Abrams auditioned for Vice President on The View yesterday and the ‘Ladies’ cooperatively pushed for her. Abrams thinks it’s disturbing if Joe Biden doesn’t pick a woman of color. In another comment, she was harshly critical of Governor Kemp re-opening the economy. Unfortunately, she doesn’t realize that flattening the curve doesn’t mean stopping the disease. It only keeps the demand for hospital beds down.

PICK STACEY OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES

Fake governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, would have “concerns about Biden “not picking a woman of color.” She was asked if not choosing a woman of color is a slap in the face to the voters. She shared the concern of not picking a woman of color. If he doesn’t pick a woman of color — her — black women will stop working for the party.

“Women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal, that loyalty isn’t simply how we vote, it’s how we work. And if we want to signal that work will continue, that we’re not going to reach just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America.”

We need bigot Stacey Abrams! She wrote an essay for Foreign Affairs Magazine calling for a revolution against whites. If you click on that link, you can hear Tucker review the deplorable essay.

Stacey Abrams tells @TheView she thinks that Vice President Biden is “going to make a smart choice” in picking a running mate, but adds that she does have “concerns” about Biden “not picking a woman of color.” https://t.co/53N8arecl2 pic.twitter.com/KNpe5yNBx3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2020

FLATTENING THE CURVE ISN’T NEEDED

Apparently, Ms. Abrams doesn’t realize that flattening the curve doesn’t mean eradicating the disease. It means keeping the demand for the number of hospital beds down to a manageable level. In other words, it has nothing to do with stopping the illness, though the secondary hope is there, it’s just about making hospital loads manageable. Governor Kemp apparently figured that out.

Full mitigation doesn’t stop the disease. Herd immunity can stop it. A vaccine might never come to stop it, but we do have treatments.

As we now know, over 300,000 Californians contracted the disease and never knew it. Herd immunity had begun and the percentage of dying will not reach the catastrophic numbers we were first given.

What are these people going to do when they realize flattening the curve doesn’t stop it? In Sweden, they decided not to go with an unsustainable approach and kept businesses open while issuing advisories. Bill O’Reilly stated on his podcast last night that he’s getting a lot of mail disputing him saying Sweden is doing a lot worse than Finland and Norway. For one thing, both of those countries have half the population and they are spread out much more than Sweden. But when one compares Sweden with its European neighbors, they do much better than those counterparts — and they didn’t ruin their economy and destroy livelihoods.

Abrams wants to continue the deep dive into The Great Depression. Her mantra is hand out money to people that we don’t have and never open while people are still getting this illness.

“Unfortunately, we have leaders at the federal and state level who are so focused on winning the next election, they’re forgetting to do the work of serving the people now,” @staceyabrams says of Pres. Trump urging to “liberate” states amid the pandemic. https://t.co/oTGFo1gv78 pic.twitter.com/UGigZtlltV — The View (@TheView) April 22, 2020

Stacey Abrams criticizes Governor Kemp opening up businesses. How can this be? We thought she was the governor.

Stacey Abrams criticizes her former opponent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his decision to start reopening parts of the state starting this week, telling @TheView it “makes no sense” because Georgia isn’t yet “flattening the curve.” https://t.co/GUJYlF2X0N pic.twitter.com/f4bEQ4Ghlh — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2020