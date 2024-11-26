Walmart Ditches Racist, Anti-American DEI

Walmart will soon become the world’s largest retailer to retract its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies following criticism from conservative commentators who aim to perpetuate “anti-wokeness.”

Walmart announced the changes on Monday, which include the end of a five-year commitment to an equity racial center set up in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd, which will not be renewed once time runs out. Furthermore, the company will not prioritize suppliers based on gender and will be pulling out of a prominent gay rights index, reported NPR.

“This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America,” conservative political commentator and activist Robby Starbuck wrote on X, revealing that he had spoken with Walmart before the announcement.

If you look at the DEI or CRT training, hiring, and promotions, you will find it is racist and anti-white.

END IT

The person who has committed himself to exposing communist DEI, Christopher Rufo, now wants to see the end.

“I’m going to spend the next 60 days making the argument that President Trump should abolish DEI,” Rufo wrote on X, “restrict critical race theory, shut down the Department of Education, and lay siege to the Ivy League universities, beginning on Day One.

“That’s the campaign. Sprint to the finish.”

America is about fairness and equality. We need to go back to being a meritocracy.

