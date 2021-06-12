Will AG Garland let Andy Ngo get killed? Listen to the threats



















Andy Ngo, a Portland independent journalist who has created a video and written history of Antifa, has been attacked twice by the Democrat-supported anarcho-communists of Antifa. He also receives ongoing threatening calls.

Some GOP congressmen have called for the DoJ to protect Mr. Ngo. No Democrat has, and AG Merrick Garland has said nothing in response to the calls by the GOP.

Here’s a sample of the threats he has received since writing a book about Antifa. They don’t like to be exposed:

These and dozens of other threatening calls came in today. DM me if you recognize any of the voices. @PortlandPolice are aware. pic.twitter.com/hHCqwEaB9R — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2021

Ian Miles Cheong said, “The first one is the same woman who stalked you at the hotel.”

They know his whereabouts and his phone number. Still, the AG does nothing insofar as we know.

In a statement from Andy Ngo on May 28, 2021, he described the latest Antifa assault: No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job. Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” I was chased, attacked, and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood. Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves.

He then posted some of their threatening messages.

