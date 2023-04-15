Newsweek: Top 10 Beers Support LGBTQIA+ But they Left One Out

Newsweek reports the ten best-selling beers in America last year were Bud Light, Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Natural Light, Busch Light, and Busch, forgetting one.

Each is owned by three companies Coors Light and Miller Lite are owned by Molson Coors. Corona and Modelo Especial are owned by Constellation Brands. Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Natural Light, Busch Light, and Busch are owned by Budweiser, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek left one out — Yuengling – for a reason. They backed Donald Trump in 2016.

The following sponsor radical LGBTQIA+ campaigns.

Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, and Michelob Ultra have all run pro-LGBTQ+ campaigns.

Coors Light has been sponsoring PRIDE fests. GLAAD calls them “among the most progressive for its employee policies toward gays.”

Budweiser has also sponsored LGBTQ+ events.

Miller Lite has given $450,000 to the Equality Federation, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, with the brand launching its “Open & Proud” campaign in 2021.

Michelob Ultra announced in 2021 that it had partnered with CeCe Telfer, an LGBTQ+ advocate, and the “first openly transgender female athlete to win an NCAA title,” stealing it from a woman.

Busch, Busch Light, and Natural Light are all owned by Anheuser-Busch—the same company that owns Bud Light and Budweiser.

Where’s Yuengling?

They left out Yuengling

Newsweek ignored Yuengling. It is the largest independently owned brewing company in the U.S., a title it has held since 2015. It was also ranked the sixth-largest brewing company overall by sales volume.

It’s also one of the oldest at 188 years. It was passed down to six generations of sons until Dick Yeungling, who has no sons. But he has four daughters! They’ve been involved in the brewery since 2014.

The brewery’s first beers were its Lord Chesterfield Ale and Porter brands, released more than 150 years earlier. Both are still produced today, along with Yuengling Traditional Lager, Yuengling Light Lager, Yuengling Light Beer, Yuengling Premium, and Yuengling Black & Tan.

Yuengling beermakers are survivors. During Prohibition, they brewed a ‘near beer’ with .5% ABV brews. Another beer was an energy drink ahead of its time.

Yuengling and Presidents

In 1933, Yuengling celebrated the end of Prohibition by shipping a truckload of “Winner Beer” beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 2010, Barack Obama claimed Yuengling was his favorite beer. He even included it in a political exchange with Canada.

The Boycott

In 2016, Dick Yuengling endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and a boycott began.

In 2018, Yuengling hosted Eric Trump on a media-accompanied tour of the brewery. On the tour, he allegedly said to Eric Trump, “Our guys are behind your father. We need him in there.”

Some or many Yuengling drinkers boycotted the brand, including Pennsylvania state representative Brian Sims, a Democrat.

Sims called out Trump’s “anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, anti-racial minority and anti-equality agenda” in a Facebook post, saying: “I’m not normally one to call for boycotts, but I absolutely believe that how we spend our dollars is a reflection of our votes and our values! … Goodbye, Yuengling, and shame on you. Sincerely, A former customer of 17 years!”

Everything he said there was a lie.

Yuengling’s response was, “[W]e survived Prohibition. We survived two world wars when you couldn’t get any grain. We’ll be fine,” Dick Yuengling said in 2017.

