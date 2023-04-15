Wash. State Legalizes Child Kidnapping for Gender Surgeries or Abortions

The Washington State Senate passed SB 5599. It allows the State to take away children legally if parents don’t consent to gender transition surgeries (for example, cutting off breasts and penises and putting them on heavy-duty drugs for life). They call it healthcare. All radical Democrats voted ‘Yes,’ and all Republicans voted “No.”

SB 5599 allegedly protects children from abuse to minors “seeking or receiving protected health care services” for a homeless shelter or “host home” so they don’t have to tell their parents or guardians.

They don’t care about any other abuse.

It actually promotes child abuse.

State law currently requires informing parents or guardians within 72 hours. The bill claims parents or guardians would subject the children to abuse or neglect. Parental rights are disappearing. It’s one of the Left’s goals.

The bill includess youth seeking abortions or irreversible gender surgeries to the list of compelling reasons.

Inslee is eager to sign it.

Washington State Law defines “gender-affirming care” It includes the following procedures, among others:

Breast augmentation

Facial feminization surgeries

Facelift

Puberty Blockers

Facial masculinization surgeries

Forehead brow lift

Genital mutilation surgeries such as vaginectomies or penis removals.

Hair removal by electrolysis or laser

Hysterectomy

Abortions

Tracheal Shaves

Rhinoplasty

Skin resurfacing

Liposuction

Mastectomy

Penile implant

Voice modification

A sane amendment from Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, added language stating that “the lack of adequate affirmation of a child does not constitute negligent treatment or maltreatment in and of itself,” but it was rejected.

